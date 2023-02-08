Liverpool Cathedral to host art installation made from coal
- Published
An art installation, created from thousands of pieces of coal, has been unveiled at a city cathedral.
The sculpture, named Coalescence, is the work of acclaimed British designer, Paul Cocksedge and is suspended from Liverpool Cathedral's ceiling.
The artwork features over half a tonne of coal, which represents the amount of power needed to light one 200W light bulb for a year.
It is made up of thousands of pieces of anthracite coal, sourced from Wales.
Mr Cocksedge said the work was intended to make people think about "energy and how we produce it to give us the life that we were used to."
He said: "Ultimately we as a planet need to be moving away from burning coal."
The Very Revd Dr Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, said: "We're enormously grateful that Paul has chosen to debut his fantastic Coalescence installation in the wonderful surroundings of Liverpool Cathedral.
"As a place of encounter, contemplation and reflection, Liverpool Cathedral is a space where people can come to find a sense of joy and wonder as they connect with thought-provoking artworks like Coalescence.
The installation, supported by Carpenters Workshop Gallery, runs from 9 February to 12 March.
