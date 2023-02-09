Strikes: PCS union members to begin action across north west
Civil servants in the government's biggest department are set to start 20 days of strikes on Thursday.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be involved in the action.
The PCS said about 500 of its members in offices in Bolton and Stockport and 170 in jobcentres in Liverpool will strike in the coming weeks.
It is part of the dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Our members are absolutely livid at being at the bottom of the heap when it comes to pay.
"They worked tirelessly through the pandemic, delivering universal credit to millions, yet find themselves treated with disdain by the same government that clapped them a few short years ago.
"They have had enough of poverty pay and being taken for granted, which is why they're taking extended action.
"Ministers can stop the strike tomorrow if they put some money on the table."