Cancelling Liverpool councillors' parking fines 'unacceptable'
- Published
Councillors in Liverpool have had parking fines cancelled without going through a formal process, an investigation has found.
Analysis by the Liverpool Echo found 51 penalty notices issued to elected members were challenged and rescinded between April 2015 and December 2020.
Liverpool City Council's interim chief executive Theresa Grant said it showed an "unacceptable culture".
The city's mayor Joanne Anderson said an internal audit would take place.
Ms Grant said the authority had "released historic information about parking penalty charge notices issued to elected members that were cancelled between 2015 and 2020".
"It highlights previous poor practice, relating to past processes and scrutiny of the way the council used to be run," she said.
"It is, sadly, an example of the unacceptable culture that pervaded parts of the council in the past, as documented in the 'best value' inspection report."
Government-appointed officials were sent to oversee some departments at the council in 2021 over a "serious breakdown of governance".
Ms Grant said "what happened historically is no reflection of the council's current parking services staff nor management team".
She added that the council was "now a more mature organisation, one that is open and transparent about decision-making".
Ms Anderson said an internal audit of parking services would pick up any issues arising from the disclosure.
She said her cabinet had been "working hard" since she became mayor in May 2021 to "change the culture of the council to one that is fully focused on delivering best value for its residents".
"We cannot change what happened in the past but it is vital that we learn from it and make sure we are as transparent as possible when it comes to decision-making, with the correct governance and audit procedures in place," she said.
Lead commissioner Mike Cunningham said the report highlighted the "poor practices that have been all too common in Liverpool City Council".
He said it had taken "too long for this information to be shared", but his team welcomed the "transparent approach the council is now taking".
