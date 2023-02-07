Anger as drivers ignore Liverpool zebra crossing
- Published
A council is being urged to make a zebra crossing more visible after motorists have been seen repeatedly failing to stop for it.
It comes after a woman made a film showing the dangerous driving on Moss Lane in Orrell Park.
Warbreck councillor Alan Gibbons is calling for safety improvements to be made to the road.
Liverpool City Council said it was considering putting up new signs and improved lighting and road markings.
Anne, who uses a wheelchair and made the film, said: "I think there are a lot of obstructions in the way so you can't really see the crossing.
"They drivers don't even see you because I will put my hand up to say I want to cross and they don't even acknowledge because they don't see you."
Mr Gibbons said other residents had raised similar concerns and believes a pelican or puffin crossing would be more appropriate.
But he accepted they would be a much more significant financial outlay at a time when the council is under pressure to cut costs.
A council spokesman said quotes were being obtained for the cost of warning signs and nearby trees could be cut back to improve visibility.