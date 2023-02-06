Rhys Jones killer's mum told police lies because she was scared - judge
- Published
The mother of Rhys Jones' killer lied about where another son was because she was terrified about what he might do if she told the truth, a judge has said.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Janette Mercer, 63, admitted letting her son Joseph stay with her to evade police.
The 63-year-old's other son Sean was jailed in 2008 for murdering Rhys.
Jailing her for nine months, Judge David Potter said Joseph was "violent, aggressive and controlling" but a prison sentence was appropriate.
Mercer, of Kirkdale, admitted assisting an offender between 2 December 2019 and 14 June 2020.
The court heard that she allowed her son to stay in her home knowing he was wanted by police in Bournemouth on suspicion of drugs offences.
She initially told officers she did not speak to her son, except when he called her from a withheld number, but police later found Joseph at her address and evidence that he was living there.
Joseph was subsequently jailed in October 2020 after admitting possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
'Unable to stand back'
Charlotte Kenny, prosecuting, said Mercer pleaded guilty on the basis that her relationship with Joseph "was characterised by abuse, aggression and violence".
She said "on occasion", incidents of such behaviour had led Mercer "to call the police".
She added that police logs from 2014 to 2017 showed officers were called to her home over reports of Joseph acting aggressively towards her and damage in the house.
Clare Ashcroft, defending, said Mercer had been "impaired by her mental disorder, her depression, her anxiety and her PTSD" and had been "unable to stand back and rationalise exactly what she should do when confronted by the police".
"She felt she could not tell Joseph because she was frightened of his reactions," she said.
"On the occasions when she did try to implore him to contact the police, he could become abusive, threatening and abusive and she would simply withdraw."
Mercer was previously jailed for three years in 2009 for perverting the course of justice over her actions following the murder of Rhys in 2007.
She frequently wiped away tears during the hearing and proceedings were halted for a period when she suffered a panic attack.
Sentencing her, Judge Potter said four psychiatrists had agreed that she was suffering from PTSD, but "some of that PSTD you brought upon yourself".
"You went to prison in 2009 and the consequences of that crime on you I am sure are profound," he said.
He said earlier events in her life also played a part in her diagnosis and accepted that Joseph had shown "violent, aggressive and controlling behaviour".
He added that he was satisfied that she lied to police because she was "terrified about what Joseph might do to you if you told the truth to the police", but such offences struck at the heart of justice and despite her mitigation and mental health issues, only an immediate jail sentence was appropriate.