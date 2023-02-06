Stoneycroft crash: Man arrested after car passenger dies

Police said the crash in Stoneycroft happened at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a passenger died and a driver was injured in a crash.

A Mercedes and Vauxhall Meriva collided at the junction of Guernsey Road and Green Lane, Stoneycroft, at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.

The force said the Meriva's front seat passenger, a 79-year-old woman, died a short time later.

An 83-year-old man who was driving the Meriva remains in hospital.

A police representative said a 29-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, has been released on bail.

Det Sgt Amy Murray appealed for anyone who "witnessed anything or captured anything significant on the dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency".

