Stoneycroft crash: Man arrested after car passenger dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a passenger died and a driver was injured in a crash.
A Mercedes and Vauxhall Meriva collided at the junction of Guernsey Road and Green Lane, Stoneycroft, at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the Meriva's front seat passenger, a 79-year-old woman, died a short time later.
An 83-year-old man who was driving the Meriva remains in hospital.
A police representative said a 29-year-old man, who was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, has been released on bail.
Det Sgt Amy Murray appealed for anyone who "witnessed anything or captured anything significant on the dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk