Relative claims ashes of girl found in Southport park
The ashes of a 12-year-old girl which were discovered in a park have been claimed by a relative.
Yvonne Harrison, from Preston, died on 3 February 1977 and her body was cremated at Preston Cemetery.
An oak casket containing her ashes was found last summer by Emma Lawless while on a trip to Hesketh Park in Southport, who reported her find in June to the local council.
A family member of the girl came forward following an earlier appeal.