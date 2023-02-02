Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital
- Published
A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital.
Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital.
Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe learning difficulties, despite her being "medically fit for discharge".
Mr Mostyn said it was "scandalous".
He said it was "extraordinary" that "this rich country" could not find a suitable placement for such a vulnerable youngster.
The judge was told the girl was admitted to hospital on 13 January, for treatment to a cut, and had been "medically fit for discharge" since 16 January.
Lawyers said she remained in hospital because the council staff responsible for her welfare have been unable to make "arrangements for her safe discharge".
The judge was told that social workers thought she should be in a registered "therapeutic residential" placement but a suitable unit could not be found.
He heard that there was a national shortage of such units.
Council staff have "undertaken" about 2,000 placement searches, he was told.
The judge made no criticism of the council but described the situation the girl was in as "scandalous".
Mr Mostyn, who is based in London, raised concern when considering the girl's case at a private online hearing in the Family Division of the High Court.
The girl is in the care of Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council. Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board has also been involved in the litigation.
'Completely scandalous'
The judge heard that the girl had been living with carers in a house rented by the council before going into hospital
That accommodation is no longer available and social workers plan to move her into another rented house.
A barrister representing the council said that house was being adapted to suit the girl's needs.
Mr Mostyn said the hospital was being used as a "respite place" and raised concern that the girl might suffer psychological harm.
"It is completely scandalous," he said.
"A hospital is for very sick people. A hospital is the last place a fit 12-year-old should be."
Lawyers representing the council, the care board and the girl said evidence showed other children were in similar situations.
Debra Powell KC, who represented the care board, told the judge: "In my experience, this is not an isolated incident."
Jade Abraham, who represented the child, said the problem was "commonplace" and said funding was an issue.
Nadia Sarwar, who represented the council, said staff had undertaken "over 2,000 placement searches".
"I cannot help but observe that this is an extraordinary situation," said Mr Justice Mostyn.
"That this rich country cannot find a placement for this young girl. A child in such a vulnerable state... we are somehow not capable of meeting her needs."
He said it was a "matter of concern nationally".