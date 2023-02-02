Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Published
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said.
The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine.
The BBC said the stage was inspired by "a wide hug" to give the impression of "opening its arms to Ukraine".
It will be created by design firm Yellow Studio, which previously worked on the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.
The stage, which will cover 2,300 sq ft (220 sq m) of the 11,000-capacity venue, will host the contest's semi-finals on 9 and 11 May and the grand final on 13 May.
The BBC, which is host broadcaster for the event, said the design of it was intended to demonstrate "how music can transcend borders and bring people together as one unit".
It said the stage took inspiration from "a wide hug that enfolds the Liverpool Arena" and was intended to give the impression of "opening its arms to Ukraine, the show's performers and guests from across the world".
First-look images of the design show the stage extending out into the audience standing area, which will be sited in front of a section of booth-like seating where the acts from participating countries will stay while they are not performing.
Yellow Studio director Julio Himede said it was "a wonderful honour to be collaborating with the BBC and the production team to design this year's Eurovision Song Contest set".
"This year's contest unites Ukraine and the UK to celebrate the unique cultures of both," he added.
The branding and the United By Music slogan for this year's contest were revealed in January, with artwork showing hearts beating together in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.
Liverpool won a bidding process to be chosen as the host city after it was decided Ukraine, the winners of the 2022 contest, could not take up hosting duties due to the ongoing war in the country.
The BBC also confirmed the typeface used in the branding was called Penny Lane after The Beatles' 1967 song, in a nod to both the city's rich musical heritage and its iron street signs.
