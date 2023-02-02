Ashley Dale: Two men in court over fatal back garden shooting
Two men accused of the murder of a woman who was shot in her back garden have appeared in court.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in Old Swan, Liverpool, just before 01:00 BST on 21 August.
The Knowsley Council worker died from her injuries in hospital.
James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, also faced charges of possession of a firearm with intent at Liverpool Crown Court.
The suspects, who appeared via videolink from HMP Dovegate, confirmed their names and ages in separate hearings, held one after the other.
No bail applications were made and Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary remanded Mr Witham and Mr Peers in custody.
The defendants are due back in court for a plea hearing on 30 June.
A provisional trial date of 3 October was set, with the case expected to last six to eight weeks.
Members of Ms Dale's family sat in the public gallery for the hearings, which lasted about half an hour in total.
A 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, who has been charged with assisting an offender, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 1 March.
Merseyside Police previously said Ms Dale, an environmental health officer, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.