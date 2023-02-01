Huge scarf knitted at Liverpool care home for Dignity Action Day
A scarf as long as the Royal Liver Building has been knitted by a group wanting to bring people together.
The sizeable scarf, which measures about 340ft (104m) in length, was put together by residents at Oak Springs Care Home in Wavertree, Liverpool.
Its patchwork design includes pieces by relatives, Brownies and local knitters.
Ellie Longman said the plan was to make a scarf big enough for "a couple of us", but the finished garment could go round "half of Wavertree".
The home wanted to create a piece to mark Dignity Action Day, which promotes a more respectful way of behaving towards vulnerable people.
Activity co-ordinator Roisin Chaplin said the residents "only started a few weeks ago and it's only because so many people who got involved that it's become so big".
'Stuck for ideas'
Relatives of residents and local community groups, including Brownies and Guides and a Knit & Natter group, have contributed to the giant wool patchwork scarf, which is big enough to stretch from the pavement outside the Royal Liver Building and up to its iconic Liver Bird rooftop statues.
Oak Springs resident Vera Bradley, who used to knit, said it had been an opportunity to return to a hobby she enjoyed for many years.
"I tried the other day and I could only do a couple of lines," she said.
"I loved knitting. Jumpers, cardigans, gloves [and] socks."
She worked on the scarf with her daughter Susan, who said she was delighted to take part in its creation.
"My mum explained what everyone was doing and why, so each time we visited, we just sat and did a bit," she said.
Ms Longman, the home's community co-ordinator, said they never expected to create something so big.
"We wanted to do something that brought people together," she said.
"We thought the scarf was only going to be able to go around a couple of us... but we could get everyone in the home and probably half of Wavertree in it as well."
She said the completed scarf would now be split and made into small blankets for babies at Liverpool Women's Hospital, while other sections will be sent to homelessness charities.
"We really weren't anticipating the amount of wool and knitted pieces to come in," she said.
"We were quite stuck for ideas [of what to do with it] and then we were approached by relatives who said the women's hospital is short for blankets at the minute and The Whitechapel Centre is always looking for donations."
She added that it would "all go to good use", but they would also "definitely keep a piece for ourselves to frame up in the home".
