Golf champion Ian Woosnam urges Brackenwood closure rethink
- Published
An ex-world golf champion has urged a council to rethink plans to close a Wirral golf course, describing it as an "amazing asset".
Ian Woosnam, top of official world rankings in the 1990s, has made a bid to save Brackenwood golf course.
Wirral Council wants to use the land on the course to improve biodiversity and for sports pitches.
But Mr Woosnam said the course was a "special place" and he wants to "provide affordable golf" for people.
The course was closed in 2022 after the council passed a series of cuts to set a balanced budget for the year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillors had considered a proposal to allow local groups to take it over as part of a community asset transfer scheme but it was rejected over concerns it would lead to other courses across Wirral to lose money.
'Secure greenbelt's future'
In a letter to the council, Mr Woosnam said: "Brackenwood is a special place and the golf club has such a hard working group of people that are so connected to their local community, who I know support them back in equal measures."
He added his bid to save the course, which is separate from the community asset scheme, would ensure the greenbelt land site was secure for the future.
His company's mission is to encourage young people to try golf and "make sure finances are not a barrier to them playing and ensure they have free golf on our courses", he explained.
"It would be such a shame to lose what is an amazing asset as good as Brackenwood golf course where nature, leisure, and the whole community can all enjoy this greenspace together," he said.
The plans will be discussed by the council on Thursday.