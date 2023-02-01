Man jailed for 1980s child sex abuse in Merseyside
- Published
A man who sexually abused a teenage boy in the 1980s has been jailed for historical sex offences.
Ian Wilkinson, of Up Holland, Lancashire, was found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault at Liverpool Crown Court.
The 64-year-old, who assaulted his victim over a five-year period, was sentenced to nine years.
Merseyside Police said the sentencing would show that "time is no barrier" to reporting offences.
Det Insp Alyson Keenan said: "We take every report extremely seriously, no matter when it occurred.
"I would urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence at any time to come forward and we will do everything we can to help and support them."
Police would "protect victims" and "safeguard and support" them during any investigation, she added.