Ashley Dale: Two men charged with murdering woman shot in her garden
- Published
Two men have been charged with murdering a woman who was shot in her back garden.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound outside her home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool just before 01:00 BST on 21 August.
She later died in hospital.
James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road in Huyton and 28-year-old Joseph Peers, of Woodlands Road in Roby, have both been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.
They were due to appear at Wirral adult remand court.
A 25-year-old man from St Helens, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remains in custody, police said.
Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.
Her death was one of three gun killings within a week in Liverpool last year.
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in her home in Dovecot on 22 August, while 22-year-old Sam Rimmer was shot in Dingle six days earlier.