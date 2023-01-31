Wirral to introduce new 20mph speed limit in built-up areas
A new 20mph speed limit will be introduced in Wirral's built-up residential areas, councillors said.
Wirral Council said it was going to spend £350,000 introducing the new lower speed limit on about 1,700 roads.
Funding for the move, supported by all political parties, will come from the Liverpool City Region.
Councillor Steve Foulkes said being hit by a car travelling at 20mph rather than 30mph "significantly reduces the chance of death".
Some members of the public expressed opposition to the plans, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But Mr Foulkes said: "What cost can you put on a human life?"
The 20mph zones will be introduced over the next year.