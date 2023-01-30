Dangerous driving: Mum hopes to change law after daughter's death
- Published
A mother whose daughter was killed by a speeding driver is campaigning to change the law to prevent other families from suffering the same pain.
Courtney Ellis, 14, died after being hit by a car in St Helens, Merseyside in September 2021.
Courtney's mother Angela Burke wants to prevent those convicted of causing death by dangerous driving from getting behind the wheel of a vehicle again.
The government has been approached for a comment about the campaign.
Brandon Turton, 21, was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Burton was travelling between 73 and 93 mph in a 30 mph area when he hit and killed Courtney.
Ms Burke, from Haydock, Merseyside, told BBC North West Tonight that her death still "eats her alive".
"I can't focus properly some days. It's left me in physical pain [and] obviously emotional pain", she said.
But she said she was now channelling her energy into changing the law.
"Going to sleep at night and to think that she was just another victim of dangerous driving - that eats me alive," she said.
"But knowing that I can potentially do something to help future families not to feel this added horrible pain, it just helps me to deal with it a bit better."
Her petition calling for lifetime driving bans for anyone convicted of causing death by dangerous driving has so far gathered more than 10,000 signatures, and therefore requires a response from the government.
She added: "I don't understand why he [Turton] should be allowed to get behind a wheel again.
"It wasn't careless driving. It wasn't an accident."
Her sister Morgan Ellis, 18, was with Courtney, who wanted to become a midwife, when she was killed.
"I can't go out in the dark because it reminds me of that night. I have flashbacks," she said.
The government should provide a response to Ms Burke's petition within three weeks.