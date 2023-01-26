Elle Edwards: Man arrested over Christmas Eve pub shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve.
The 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender in the Barnston area of Wirral, Merseyside.
He has been taken to a police station for questioning.
Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, had been celebrating with friends and family when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.
Merseyside Police previously said she was merely a bystander and not the intended target.
Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with the murder of Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on 7 June.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at her funeral on Wednesday, where a funeral cortege led by a hearse with floral tribute saying "Elle May" was followed by Ms Edwards's coffin in a carriage pulled by four white horses.
The order of service asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.
The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect and flowers were left at the entrance.