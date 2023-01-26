Boy attacked at Southport youth match has eye socket fracture
A teenager suffered a fractured eye socket and nose in a fight between two youth football teams, police have said.
The 15-year-old boy also suffered nerve damage after he was attacked by another boy at a game in Holy Trinity Sports Ground in Roe Lane, Southport on 14 January.
The game was ended by the referee, while Merseyside Police said it had launched an investigation.
They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
