Commissioner optimistic about Liverpool City Council's future
A government-appointed commissioner has said he is "optimistic" about a troubled city council's future for the first time since taking up the role.
Government-appointed officials were sent to oversee some departments at Liverpool City Council in 2021 over a "serious breakdown of governance".
Lead commissioner Mike Cunningham said a glimmer of hope about the council's future was beginning to shine through.
However, the commissioners warned there was "considerable uncertainty" ahead.
Mr Cunningham spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service as the council faced a £73m budget gap, which could see services and jobs needing to be cut.
A document outlining where savings could be made was published by the authority in November 2022.
Mayor Joanne Anderson warned there could be a potential hike in council tax, an increase in fees and charges as well as a review of its libraries and fitness centres.
Mr Cunningham said for the first time, the commissioners were "optimistic" about the city's direction of travel, but there could be tough times ahead.
In a report to the council that considered the spending proposals, the commissioners praised the authority for identifying "significant savings" and said it was taking an "important step towards meeting its financial obligations."
"However, there is still considerable uncertainty about the scale of the challenge, the robustness of the savings, and the adequacy of the response that will need to be addressed between now and when the final decisions are made in March," they added.
The commissioners are due to remain until June 2024.
The council has been seeking to improve since then-Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick sent in the officials in 2021.
Mr Jenrick's successor Michael Gove previously said he was "committed to helping Liverpool City Council come out of this intervention as a stronger organisation".
