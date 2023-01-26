Liverpool teenage gunman who waged 'open warfare' jailed
A teenage gunman who waged "open warfare" on the streets of Liverpool has been jailed for 15 years.
Joel Harvey, 17, shot and seriously injured one man in Croxteth and was suspected of carrying out a further shooting in Old Swan in 2021.
Harvey, who was 16 at the time of the attacks, was found guilty after trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
Passing sentence, Judge Clement Goldstone branded the teenager "dangerous".
The court heard how Harvey, of Croxteth, shot Michael Costello, 33, outside a convenience store in the area at about 03:00 BST on 11 December 2021.
Harvey, who had a "grudge" against Mr Costello, fired three shots, leaving his victim with serious injuries to both legs.
On 16 January 2022 Harvey was also arrested and questioned in connection with another shooting of a man in the Old Swan area as his DNA was discovered on cartridges used in the attack.
While Harvey was out on bail for these incidents in June 2022, the court heard he was arrested and found in possession of a pistol and ammunition.
Police suspected he was looking to settle another score with potentially fatal consequences.
He was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, two counts of possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and one count of possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate.
He denied all the charges but was found guilty after trial.
On 25 January, he was given a 15-year sentence and told he must serve 12-and-a-half years in prison and a further two-and-a-half years on licence.
While defendants cannot ordinarily be named until they are 18, reporting restrictions surrounding Harvey's identity were lifted in this case.
Judge Goldstone said: "The facts of this case would make staggering reading if you were an adult.
"But it defies belief, even in these times of unparalleled street violence, that someone who was only 16 years old when these offences were committed should be so steeped in gangland culture and be prepared to engage in open warfare on the streets."
Det Insp John Mullen, of Merseyside Police, said Harvey was involved in "unparalleled street violence and organised crime".
He added: "Had our officers not arrested Harvey he could have used this lethal weapon, which was loaded, to seriously harm others in Liverpool with potentially fatal consequences."
