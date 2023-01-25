Liverpool call centre staff win pay rise after indefinite strikes threat
Staff at a call centre have secured a 10% pay rise after threatening further strikes.
Workers at Liverpool's Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), which offers customer support for the Disclosure and Barring Service, walked out for a third time in October.
The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said strikes would continue indefinitely without an improved offer.
HGS previously said the union's requests were "unreasonable".
The BBC has contacted HGS for a response.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the union wanted a commitment to paying the Living Wage Foundation of £10.90 per hour, pay when sick, an annual leave entitlement of 27 days, paid breaks and job security.
Workers have now voted to accept a two-year pay offer that will provide staff an award more in line with inflation.
Mark Serwotka, PCS general secretary, said the pay deal was a "great victory".
He added: "When our members stand up for themselves and stick together it shows they can win the pay rise they deserve."
