Litherland e-bike charger fire: Second man dies
A second man has died following a house fire which was caused by a charging e-bike, a fire service has said.
A 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house on Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on 8 January.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a second man, who was in his 20s, had now also died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.
An investigation by MFRS and Merseyside Police found the accidental fire was caused by an e-bike which was charging.
A MFRS representative said the deaths had highlighted "the very real risks posed by e-bikes, one of which was confirmed as the source of the fire".
