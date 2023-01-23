Man saved from stormy seas meets his rescuers
A man who was rescued from stormy seas after going into the water after a stricken dog has met the lifeboat crew who saved him.
Niall Robinson was hauled out of waves in New Brighton, Merseyside, in July 2020.
His mother Christine Robinson, 57, died after she too went in to help her dog.
Mr Robinson met the RNLI crew as they were given a Merseyside Police Chief Constable's commendation at Aintree racecourse.
A police officer and members of the public were also recognised at the awards ceremony.
Mr Robinson said it was an "emotional" experience meeting his rescuers, which he said he had "wanted to do for a long time".
He added: "I will forever be in their debt.
"The RNLI do such an incredible job and the New Brighton volunteers should be so very proud of what they did that day in such horrendous conditions."
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said sea was so treacherous that it was "uncertain whether a rescue attempt would even be possible".
She added: "Nevertheless, they persevered, selflessly putting themselves in danger and sustaining injuries in their attempt to preserve life."
Mr Robinson and his mother had been walking her dog when it was swept into water on a slipway and they got into difficulty trying to retrieve it. The pet survived.
Her family described her as a "beloved partner, loving mother and heart-warming friend".
