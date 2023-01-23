Warrington postbox to heaven gets 2,000 letters
- Published
A postbox where families and friends write messages to their deceased loved ones has received over 2,000 letters.
It was set up in the Dell, in the formal gardens at Walton Hall in Warrington in November 2021 during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Letters are written on biodegradable wildflower seed paper, which are then planted in the gardens.
A spokesman for the hall said it was a place for people "to come and reflect and remember their loved ones".
The former home of Lord and Lady Daresbury, built in the 1830s, Warrington Borough Council purchased the estate and opened the hall and gardens to the public in 1945.
Councillor Tony Higgins, cabinet member for leisure and community, said: "Recent years have been difficult for us all, especially for those who lost loved ones and were sometimes not able to say goodbye.
"I'm so pleased that there is now a tranquil setting where they are able to visit to reflect on special memories.
"I hope the garden becomes a much-loved area of the estate and, over time, I look forward to seeing the whole garden flourish with wildflowers, bringing a beautiful backdrop of colour and providing the perfect environment for nature to thrive."