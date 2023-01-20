Footprints in the snow lead Cheshire police to car thief
- Published
A car thief captured after police officers followed his footprints in the snow has been jailed.
Daniel Henderson, of The Glebe in Runcorn, Cheshire, admitted taking a vehicle without consent in Frodsham on Tuesday.
He was tracked down after officers spotted the stolen car in Runcorn the next day. His distinctive footprints led them to him.
The 21-year-old was jailed for two months at Chester Magistrates' Court.
He was recalled to prison for a previous conviction as well as being ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
Cheshire Police said the black Ford Fiesta's owner had reported it stolen from her property shortly before 23:00 GMT.
Officers spotted the car on Halton Brook Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday and followed it to Northway.
Police said the occupants then fled, leaving the stolen car to roll into the wall at the entrance of Town Park.
Officers then chased the suspects into the park but lost sight of them, the force said.
But they had a stroke of luck when they discovered a distinctive set of footprints in the snow coming from the car, and followed the trail to a house nearby.
They were let in by someone and then Henderson appeared. The soles of the shoes he was wearing matched the footprints officers had been tracking.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and charged.
"This case shows that, even in this modern age, sometimes all you need is to do is to follow the clues laid out in front of you," said Det Sgt Stu Needham.