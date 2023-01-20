Patients at risk of harm in emergency care at Aintree Hospital, says CQC
- Published
Emergency care patients are "at risk of harm" at a hospital in Liverpool, inspectors have found.
University Hospital Aintree did not always have enough nursing and support staff to keep patients safe or provide the right care and treatment, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said.
The CQC found too many people were being admitted and some patients were treated in the corridor.
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is yet to comment.
The CQC said it carried out an unannounced inspection of the urgent and emergency care department after concerns about the safety and quality of care were raised.
It found:
- Patients did not always receive appropriate care and treatment in a timely way, exposing them to the risk of harm
- There was a risk staff did not always recognise or respond appropriately to signs of deteriorating health
- Staff did not always complete risk assessments for patients quickly
- People could not always access the service when they needed it and did not always receive the right care promptly
- Waiting times from attendance to treatment and arrangements to admit, treat and discharge patients were not always in line with national standards
- There was not always enough nursing staff and support staff to keep patients safe from avoidable harm and to provide the right care and treatment
However:
- There were enough medical staff to match the planned numbers
- Staff gave patients enough food and drink in all areas of the emergency department - except for the waiting room
- Staff assessed and monitored patients' pain regularly and gave pain relief quickly
The hospital, part of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was not rated following the inspection in October and the previous rating of "requires improvement" remains.
Karen Knapton, CQC head of hospital inspection, said staff were "working hard under sustained pressure to deliver care" and patients were treated with "compassion and kindness".
But staff "didn't always respect their privacy and dignity or keep their care confidential, due to people being able to overhear private conversations because of the pressures the trust was facing and lack of space".
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been contacted for a response.