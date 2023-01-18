Warning after swan injured by discarded fishing hook
- Published
A swan was found injured after a fishing hook got stuck in its neck, prompting a warning to anglers about the dangers of discarded tackle.
The bird was found tangled up in fishing line at Eccleston Mere in St Helens, Merseyside, by a couple who live nearby on Sunday.
The hook had pierced the swan's neck and the line had to be cut away to free the stricken bird.
The RSPCA said it was "very lucky" the swan was not seriously hurt.
RSPCA inspector Leanne Cooper said: "Even though the hook had gone right into her neck and needed careful extraction, it hadn't caused a serious injury, so she was very lucky.
"We deal with a worrying amount of incidents every year where animals have been terribly impacted by litter and many incidents will go unseen or unreported.
"Carelessly discarded fishing line, hooks and netting can have a terrible toll on animals, and water birds like the swan at this lake, are particularly vulnerable."
After a check-up at the charity's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire the swan was released back into the wild.
Ms Cooper said some anglers may not realise the danger discarded tackle can pose.
It only takes one piece of snagged line to get caught up in a tree or dropped near the water to endanger the life of an animal, she said, and urged fishing enthusiasts to be cautious.
She also reminded people to pick up discarded litter.