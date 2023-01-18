Wirral MPs seek government funding after Elle Edwards shooting
MPs in Wirral are calling for government funding as they try tackle "corrosive" organised crime following the fatal shooting of Elle Edwards.
They have written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman asking for a meeting to discuss a "worrying growth" in gun crime in the area.
The MPs, including Labour's Angela Eagle, said people were being impacted "psychologically and physically".
The BBC has contacted the Home Office for comment.
Wallasey's MP, Ms Eagle, and other Wirral MPs Alison McGovern, Mick Whitley, and Margaret Greenwood sent the letter, which was also signed by Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell.
It called for similar funding for Wirral to that which Liverpool received in 2022 in the wake of the killings of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale, and Sam Rimmer
'Concerning escalation'
Ms Edwards, 26, was shot in the head while celebrating with friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.
Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with her murder and a trial date has been set for June.
The MPs' letter stated there had been an "increasingly concerning escalation" in gun violence in Wirral in recent months with 11 shootings and two fatalities since April 2021, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They highlighted that Ms Edwards, who was not thought to be the target of the shooting, was "an innocent bystander".
The letter added: "This is having a worrying impact on our constituents both psychologically and physically, and we would urge you to take action to prevent further incidents of a similar nature as soon as possible."
Former Home Secretary Priti Patel allocated funding for Liverpool to go towards trauma support in local schools and mental health support for those affected by shootings in the city.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that some of that funding would also be spent on increased CCTV in key hotspot areas.
In the letter to Ms Braverman, the MPs said: "In the light of the recent incident in Wallasey, we feel it is appropriate and necessary that similar support is provided to the Wirral.
"We therefore ask that you meet with us urgently, as representatives of the Wirral, to discuss the provision of additional support and to prevent more families losing a loved one as Elle Edwards' family have."
