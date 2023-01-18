Liverpool to honour sporting sisters Nikita Parris and Natasha Jonas
- Published
Sporting sisters Nikita Parris and Natasha Jonas have been nominated for a civic honour from their home city.
A recommendation has been made for Liverpool City Council to name the Toxteth-born siblings as Citizens of Honour to recognise their achievements and contribution to the city.
Parris was part of England Women's Euro 2022 winning squad, while Jonas was Britain's first female Olympic boxer.
Their nominations will be discussed at an upcoming council meeting.
Parris made two appearances during their championship win in June 2022, including coming on as a substitute in the final.
The Manchester United forward, who has 67 caps for the Lionesses, began her career at Toxteth's Kingsley United before moving on to winning major honours with Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais.
Jonas, her older sister, reached the quarter-final at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, becoming the first woman to box for Great Britain at an Olympics in the process.
The light-middleweight won her first world title in February 2022 and then unified her division in September.
She claimed her third world title in nine months when she took the IBF belt in November.
The council have also been recommended to award the title to Yaw Owusu, the curator of the Liverpool International Music Festival, and military veteran Bob Blanchard.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council's Freedom Panel made the recommendations ahead of a full authority meeting on 25 January.
If agreed, the four nominees will receive a Freedom Scroll at a civic function hosted by the city's Lord Mayor.
The Citizen of Honour award was introduced 15 years ago to recognise the contributions of individuals from across the city.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk