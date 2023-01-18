Finch Manor Nursing Home rated inadequate by watchdog
A care home has been rated inadequate after parts of the building were found to be unclean, putting residents at risk of infection.
Finch Manor Nursing Home in Liverpool has been ordered to make improvements following a visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in November.
Inspectors said it was "disappointing to see a deterioration in the level of care being provided to people".
Lotus Care, which runs the home, has been approached for a comment.
During the visit, inspectors found medicine was not always managed safely and staff did not always speak to people in a dignified and respectful manner.
Training records showed that most staff had not completed their annual safeguarding training and there was no effective leadership throughout the service.
Sheila Grant, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said: "It was concerning that people didn't have access to essential equipment such as a nurse call system which could place them at risk of harm if they needed support, or during an emergency.
"Areas of the service were visibly unclean which placed people at risk of infection.
"Several areas including the kitchen were dirty and soiled laundry was stored inappropriately in bathrooms."
New systems
She added residents' eating and drinking needs were not always followed or available which resulted in staff not being aware of people's dietary needs and preferences.
However, inspectors found the senior management team had recently introduced a new system for recording and reviewing incidents within the service.
Staff responsible for the administration of medicines had completed medicines training and had their competency checked, the watchdog added.
Ms Grant said the CQC would continue to monitor the home and would not hesitate to take further action if necessary.
