Funding for Merseyside communities blighted by gun crime
- Published
Funding will be made available for increased CCTV and mental health support following a spate of fatal shootings in Liverpool.
Sam Rimmer, 22, died after he was shot in Dingle on 16 August 2022.
Days later Ashley Dale, 28, was fatally shot in Old Swan and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in Dovecot.
In response to the killings, the government announced £140,000 to support the communities affected.
That money must be spent by 31 March and where it will be allocated has now been confirmed.
A report to Liverpool council's neighbourhoods committee said the cash had been awarded to the city "for education, community resilience, therapeutic and partnership activities".
The fund will have "a particular focus on the Knowsley/Liverpool border near where Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed", it said.
From the fund, £47,000 will be spent on CCTV in key hotspot areas in Dovecot and the upgrading of existing infrastructure on Deysbrook Lane.
A further £50,000 is to be allocated to the Clear, Hold, Build pilot, which aims to cut gun and knife crime.
Perception Theatre, a not for profit organisation that creates theatre and interactive film, will be boosted by £20,000 for a primary age production.
Deysbrook Village Centre will receive £7,000 for a adult learning parents and carers course.
Additional support will be provided to primary schools through a £10,000 award to the Foundation for Peace charity.
Four people have been arrested and released on bail over the shooting of Mr Rimmer.
Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale's death, but no-one has been charged.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has denied charges of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent in relation to the case of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.