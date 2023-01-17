Merseyrail: New trains to enter network on Monday
Merseyrail's new trains will begin to enter the network from Monday after the operator and unions agreed a deal.
Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said talks with unions, which he said were the last hurdle stalling the rollout, have been resolved.
The 52-strong fleet was ordered in 2016 from manufacturer Stadler, but their delivery has been delayed by issues including a factory flood and Covid-19.
The operator said the first train would run on the Kirkby line.
Merseyrail had hoped the first of the fleet would hit the tracks by the end of 2022, but before Christmas, Mr Rotheram told BBC Radio Merseyside that challenges including bad weather, Brexit and industrial action by rail staff had meant that was not possible.
However, an agreement has now been reached with the Aslef union on terms and conditions for the drivers of the new trains.
'Phased introduction'
The mayor said the new £500m publicly-owned trains would be "the envy of towns and cities across the country".
"By putting our principles into practice, we have developed the most sophisticated and accessible local trains in the UK - symbolic of our wider efforts to modernise and grow the Liverpool City Region," he said.
"Today is a massive milestone in my journey to build the London-style transport system that our area deserves.
"These new trains will bring the region's rail network into the 21st century."
He confirmed that the first new train would operate on the Kirkby line on Monday.
The line has been chosen as it is the shortest on the network and serves the main depot at Kirkdale.
The mayor said following its introduction, Merseyrail would be "announcing the schedule for the phased introduction of our new trains imminently".
The new trains, which will replace the current 40-year-old rolling stock, will have Wi-Fi, plugs and space for up to 50% more passengers.
They also have step-free access for wheelchair users and passengers with bikes or buggies.
