Everton FC: No threats reported to police prior to game
No threats or incidents were reported to officers prior to Everton's game on Saturday amid safety concerns for its board of directors, police have said.
Everton FC said the board missed the match against Southampton due to a "real and credible threat".
The club said directors were advised not to attend Goodison Park following "threatening correspondence".
Merseyside Police said it was in contact with the club to establish if any offences had taken place.
In a statement, the force said: "No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game, but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels."
It added officers were aware of videos on social media of fans approaching players' cars as they made their way from Goodison Park after the match.
Everton sources said the club's chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was manhandled by a fan after 4-1 home defeat by Brighton earlier this month.
In a statement, Everton FC said directors were instructed not to attend Saturday's match "following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence" received by the club.
The decision came after increasing incidents of anti-social behaviour - including targeted physical aggression - at recent home matches, the statement added.
A club spokesperson said: "This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club - never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds.
"It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians."