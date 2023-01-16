Liverpool City Region's cash boost for cycling and walking routes
Plans to improve cycling and walking routes on Merseyside and in Halton have been given a cash boost.
The Liverpool City Region has secured £1.4m for bike parking hangers and more walking and cycling infrastructure.
The cash will also fund cycle safety lessons for residents.
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "I want to kickstart an active travel revolution in our area that makes it easy for people to choose greener, cleaner ways to get about."
"Having given up my own car a few years ago, I know first-hand the benefits that travelling by public transport can bring," he said.
"But I'm under no illusion about the scale of the challenge ahead of us to encourage more people in our area to swap their car for walking or cycling short journeys."
The money was secured by the combined authority from the government's active travel capability and ambition fund, with an additional 25% of funding being unlocked based on the strength of the bid.
The latest funding is on top of more than £50m already committed to pay for a network of 600km (373 miles) of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes.