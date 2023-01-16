Elle Edwards: Man charged with murder appears in court
A man accused of murdering beautician Elle Edwards at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve has appeared in court.
The 26-year-old was shot in the head while celebrating with friends at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.
Connor Chapman, 22, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court from HMP Manchester.
Wearing a black Nike padded jacket and with long hair, he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the 10 minute hearing.
He is charged with nine offences.
A provisional trial date was fixed for 7 June, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.
Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC remanded Mr Chapman, of no fixed address, in custody to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 17 April.
As well as murder, Mr Chapman is charged with the attempted murder of of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld and three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.
He is also charged with possessing a converted Scorpion sub-machine gun and ammunition with intent to endanger life and handling stolen goods - a Mercedes A class vehicle - between 22 and 26 December.
Paying tribute after his daughter's death, Ms Edwards' father Tim said she was "the most beautiful and bright star".
Ms Edwards, who is not believed to have been an intended target, was described as "the glue that held this big family together".
Her father added: "Everyone that met Elle knew how special she was."
