Man hit by lorry in Seaforth was devoted to his son, family says
- Published
A pedestrian who died after being struck by a lorry "had a mischievous sense of humour", his family has said.
Martin Gregory, 43, died from his injuries after being found on Princess Way, Seaforth, at about 23:15 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
Paying tribute, his family said he was "devoted" to his only son and "always had a funny story to tell".
A 52-year-old man from Skelmersdale, held on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, has been bailed.
Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam footage to get in touch.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.