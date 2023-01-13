Man charged with Elle Edwards murder appears in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve.
The 26-year-old beautician was shot in the head at about 23:50 GMT while celebrating Christmas with friends at the Lighthouse Pub in Wallasey Village.
Connor Chapman, 22, of Houghton Road in Woodchurch, appeared at Wirral Magistrates' Court for a brief hearing.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Chapman is also charged with two counts of attempted murder and three of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
Merseyside Police said he was further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class car.
Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to the shooting and have urged anyone with information to contact them.