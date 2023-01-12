Co-workers pay tribute to paramedic killed in Rainford crash
Friends and colleagues of an ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day have paid tribute to the "dedicated paramedic".
Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the car he was driving crashed with another car in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January.
His co-workers at North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said he was a "truly genuine, kind and ever caring soul".
They added he showed "immense care and compassion to all his patients".
In a tribute to Mr Lightburn his colleague described him as a "loved member of our team".
"He was amazing with patients and so ridiculously smart. He mentored students and supported his colleagues with a passion that was admirable," the statement said.
"Ben was a joker, he was cheeky, he laughed with us and at us and was always at the heart of our team.
"His close-knit team, NWAS and beyond have lost a truly genuine, kind and ever caring soul."
Mr Lightburn served in the Royal Navy before joining NWAS in 2014 as an emergency medical technician. In 2021 he qualified as a paramedic, working across Cheshire and Merseyside North.
Matt Calderbank, manager at NWAS, said Mr Lightburn was a "dedicated paramedic" and his absence left "an irreparable hole across the NWAS team he worked with".
"Ben was not just a paramedic, but a friend and a mentor to many of his colleagues," he said.
"The sadness felt is shared by many and we extend our deepest condolences to Ben's friends and family who have lost someone very special."
In a family tribute he was remembered as a "devoted and loving" husband, father and son.
The driver and passenger of the other car were seriously hurt but are recovering from their injuries, Merseyside Police said.