Liverpool care home rated 'inadequate' by CQC inspectors
A Liverpool care home which showed "significant deterioration" in levels of care has been ordered to make improvements following an inspection.
The Hamlets in Toxteth, run by Age Concern Liverpool and Sefton, provides accommodation, nursing and care for up to 30 people with mental health needs.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors downgraded May 2021's "good" rating to "inadequate" in November.
Age Concern Liverpool and Sefton has been approached for comment.
The CQC said the inspection was partly prompted by concerns about staffing and the culture within the home.
Inspectors found there was not a robust system for recording and responding to incidents and accidents, with people being exposed to avoidable risk.
'No privacy'
Medicines were not always managed safely and infection prevention and control procedures were not effectively managed.
Sheila Grant, CQC head of inspection for adult social care, said it was "disappointing" to see a "significant deterioration" in the level of care.
"It was concerning that people's health conditions weren't always managed properly," she said.
Examples highlighted included:
- Staff did not always treat people with dignity
- Insufficient care plans for staff to safely manage residents' conditions
- Staff administered a person's medication by injection at a lunch table in front of others, with no privacy
- Inspectors also witnessed a person going in and out of people's rooms whilst they were asleep without staff observing them. This placed them and others at risk of harm
However inspectors found staff were trained in safeguarding and knew what action to take in order to keep people safe.
End-of-life care and support preferences were documented in a respectful and meaningful way, however.
The CQC said the provider had provided an action plan, detailing how they would make necessary improvements.
The health and social care watchdog will continue to monitor the home.
