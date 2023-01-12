William and Kate make first appearance since Harry memoir published
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first public engagement since the Duke of Sussex's controversial memoirs went on sale.
William and Catherine waved to well-wishers as they officially opened Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Prince Harry's autobiography Spare became the fastest selling non-fiction book in history.
The book includes stories of a fraught relationship between Prince Harry and his elder brother.
On arriving at the hospital entrance, the couple did not respond when a reporter asked: "Were you hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?"
An 81-year-old woman attending an appointment grasped the prince's hand and said: "Keep going Will, Scousers love you", to which he responded: "I will do."
The prince and princess later met staff at the hospital, which has become the biggest British hospital to provide all in-patients with ensuite rooms.
Staff member Nikki Langley, who works in administration, was left overjoyed when a smiling William posed for a selfie with her and three colleagues, the five all crowding into the image.
A few minutes later she asked Kate for a picture and the princess joked: "I'm going to be told off by William."
The 646-bed venue became operational in autumn, taking over from the old Liverpool Royal Hospital.
It was delayed by five years - partly due to the collapse of construction firm Carillion - with costs spiralling from £335m to an estimated £1bn-plus.
Royal revelations
- Prince Harry's 410-page memoir - entitled Spare - reveals his experience of life and tensions within the Royal Family
- He says he begged his father not to marry Camilla, while his relationship with his brother is painted as deeply strained
- Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not responded to the claims
- The duke also says he killed 25 Taliban fighters while in the Army in Afghanistan
- He also reveals he had taken drugs and describes losing his virginity to an older woman in a field behind a pub
Recently, more than 30 senior medics at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital wrote in a letter that they were "ashamed and demoralised" by the standards they could provide in the new A&E.
They described it as "overcrowded, chaotic and unpleasant".
The NHS trust that runs the site said it had made positive progress since the letter, which was dated in November.
Prince Harry's autobiography includes claims the Prince of Wales physically attacked Harry and teased him about his panic attacks, and that the King put his own interests above Harry's and was jealous of the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales.
The autobiography sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release date on Tuesday, a new record according to its publisher Penguin Random House.