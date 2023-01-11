Christmas Eve pub shooting: Murder arrest over death of Elle Edwards
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve.
Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.
Merseyside Police previously said she was not believed to have been the target of the shooting.
The force said a 22-year-old man from Wirral had been arrested "following enquiries in mid-Wales".
A 23-year-old woman, also from Wirral, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three people who were previously arrested over the shooting have since been released.
Ms Edwards died from gunshot wounds to the head after several shots were fired towards the entrance of the pub.
Four men were also injured, including a 28-year-old who was critically hurt. The force said his condition was no longer life-threatening.
Det Supt Sue Coombs said although extensive work was "going on from our dedicated teams... and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward, does so".
