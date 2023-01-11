Liverpool refuse workers and street cleaners to strike
Refuse workers and street cleaners in Liverpool are to strike over a pay dispute.
Liverpool Streetscene Services Ltd (LSSL) workers who are members of Unite union are taking industrial action on 23 and 28 January.
More than 80 workers who work in refuse collection, street cleaning and parks will strike for "fair pay" in the cost of living crisis, Unite said.
LSSL said it was "surprised and disappointed" at the move.
Workers at LSSL, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the city council, are seeking a pay increase of 4% and an additional £1,000 to offset the cost of living crisis, the union said.
Unite said many of the roles they undertake are lowly paid, for example refuse drivers, who must hold a HGV licence, are paid £14.71 an hour.
"Our members play a crucial role in keeping Liverpool clean and they deserve a fair days' pay," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.
Unite regional officer Brian Troake said the industrial action was a "last resort" to address concerns about the decade long pay restraint and the cost of living crisis.
He said it would "inevitably cause considerable disruption" to bin collections and other services, but added the dispute was "entirely of LSSL's own making".
A LSSL spokesman said it was "surprised and disappointed" at the move.
'Hopes of resolution'
"We have always worked in partnership with them and the majority union for our staff, GMB, so it is sad to hear Unite have adopted to take this approach when the national pay award... was agreed and awarded to their members in November.
"This rise of £1,925 equates to a £1 per hour increase with an additional 4% for any additional allowances, meaning all our staff have seen their annual salary rise between 7%-12%."
He said in recognition of performance all staff were also given an extra day's holiday this year and added staff "receive competitive rates of pay".
"All of these points have been made to Unite and we continue to talk to the union in the hope a resolution can be found," he added.
