Litherland fire: Man killed and two injured in e-bike charger blaze
- Published
A man has been killed and two others injured in a fire caused by an e-bike which had been charging overnight, the fire service has said.
The 60-year-old man died in the blaze at a house in Daisy Mews, Litherland, shortly before 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) said a man in his 20s was in a serious condition in hospital.
Another man, who managed to escape, was also taken to hospital due to severe smoke inhalation, MFRS said.
The fire service confirmed firefighters located two occupants inside the two-storey semi-detached property on arrival.
The 60-year-old man was declared dead at the scene while the second man was taken to hospital.
A joint investigation between MFRS and Merseyside Police revealed the fire was accidental and caused by an e-bike left charging overnight.
Mark Thomas, from MFRS, described the incident as "devastating".
"This tragedy highlights the very real risks posed by e-bikes, which we have confirmed as the source of the fire."
He warned users only to use chargers supplied or approved by the manufacturer and not to leave any electrical appliance particularly e-bikes and scooters charging unattended.
He added: "Also consider if you are leaving the bike or scooter in the way of your escape route should you need to evacuate in darkness."