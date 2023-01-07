Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
- Published
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said.
Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January.
His family said he was a "devoted and loving" husband, father and son.
The driver and passenger in the Renault were seriously hurt but recovering from their injuries, Merseyside Police said.
In a tribute to Mr Lightburn, who worked for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS), his family said: "No words can describe how devastated we are at the sudden loss of our wonderful Ben.
"He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son and he will be missed more than anyone can imagine.
"He was just perfect and has left a hole in our lives that will never be filled."
The family added: "We want to thank everyone for their support and kind words, especially family, friends and Ben's NWAS friends and colleagues, who have been so amazing."
Det Sgt Andy Roper, of Merseyside Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Lightburn as we continue to support them.
"The male driver and female passenger in the other vehicle involved in this collision sustained serious injuries but are recovering well.
"The driver is being treated as a witness and has assisted the investigation throughout."
He appealed for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage on Mossborough Road or Blindfoot Road from between 09:50 GMT and about 10:00 on New Year's Day to come forward.