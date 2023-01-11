Adrian Swift death: Woman who killed vulnerable musician is jailed
- Published
A woman who battered a vulnerable man to death in a "shocking" attack has been jailed for his murder.
Cheryl O'Callaghan, 46, inflicted "terrible injuries" on Adrian Swift in his home in Wavertree, Liverpool, on 23 March 2021, police said.
The 57-year-old musician discharged himself from hospital the next day but was found dead hours later.
O'Callaghan, who denied murder, was handed a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.
Emergency services found the body Mr Swift, who was also known as Ade, at his home in Bishopgate Street, on 24 March.
O'Callaghan, of Stanton Crescent in Westvale, Kirkby, denied any involvement, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
Two men who attempted to cover up the circumstances of Mr Swift's death have also been jailed.
Adam Oldland, 52, of Princes Road, Liverpool, and Steven Hardaker, 51, of Aigburth Drive, Liverpool, both pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.
They were each sentenced to 25 months in prison.
Det Ch Insp Paul Speight, of Merseyside Police, said: "This was truly a shocking case in which O'Callaghan took advantage of Mr Swift's vulnerabilities to inflict terrible injuries during a violent assault, which later proved to be fatal.
"To make matters worse she continued to deny her involvement in his death forcing his family and friends to sit through a trial.
"Thankfully the jury saw through her lies and she will now spend a considerable number of years behind bars where she belongs."
Mr Swift's family said in a statement: "We are so glad justice has finally been served for you, brother and uncle Ade.
"After nearly two years we will now be able to grieve for his loss. We wouldn't wish this on anybody."
Describing him as a talented musician, they said: "Despite what you thought, you were always valued and loved.
"May you now finally rest in peace Ade, we will continue to keep your memory alive."