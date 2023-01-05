Man who fled Liverpool Crown Court after sentence back in same dock
- Published
A man who leapt from the dock seconds after being handed a jail term said he had been overcome by panic and wanted to make arrangements for his family.
Nicholas Bunclark, 30, fled from Liverpool Crown Court despite being chased by security staff on Tuesday.
Moments earlier, he had been sentenced to 16 months in prison after being found guilty of assaulting a man at a hostel in Southport, in November 2021.
Bunclark was given a further four-month sentence, which will run consecutively.
His barrister Nicola Daley described Bunclark's actions as a "moment of madness".
"He simply took his glasses off and walked out of the building," she said.
"He almost could not believe no-one had followed him but once done he walked straight to the train station, got a train to Southport and then didn't really know what to do."
'Sense of panic'
She said Bunclark, who pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody, wanted to apologise to the judge and to his family for bringing more attention on them.
The court heard he voluntarily handed himself in at a police station on Wednesday.
Chris Taylor, prosecuting, said, when interviewed by police, Bunclark said he had had wanted to make arrangements for his girlfriend and daughter and "a sense of panic" had come over him.
He said Bunclark told police he decided to flee in order to make those arrangements and then to surrender himself.
Bunclark, of St Oswalds Lane, Netherton, appeared in the same dock he had fled from but was double handcuffed to a dock officer.
Ms Daley said that staff had confirmed that he had been calm and compliant and he had apologised to the dock officer who had been with him on Tuesday.
Judge Garrett Byrne said he accepted it had been "opportunistic and impulsive" and while no violence had been used, it must have been shocking for the dock officer.