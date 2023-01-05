Network Rail: Revamp plan for Chester railway station
Plans to redevelop a grade II listed railway station have been submitted.
Network Rail said some parts of Chester railway station were in a "poor state of repair" and required "immediate" improvements.
The works would include revamping the concourse area with relocated ticket gates and machines, and the installation of an accessible toilet with baby changing facilities.
The application has been lodged with Cheshire West and Chester Council.
Under the scheme, seating would be installed as part of alterations to the station's main concourse.
The ticket gates would be moved with new barriers installed, a new customer information desk would be created and the current ticket machines would be relocated.
The proposals also seek permission to install a Changing Places toilet on the concourse and revamp the toilets on both the concourse and on platform 4.
New CCTV would be installed in the station and a water refill site would also be fitted.
In the planning documents, Network Rail said the station had undergone significant improvements in the last 15 years but some of these required improvement or replacement.
"Some elements of the station are currently in a poor state of repair and require an immediate scheme of improvements to ensure the user experience reflect the importance of the Grade II building," the documents said.
Chester Station opened in 1848 and was listed in 1970.
