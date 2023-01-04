Liverpool carer hit by police car on walk home, inquest told
A carer was fatally injured by a police car while walking home from work on Christmas Eve, an inquest has heard.
Rachael Moore, 22, died when she was hit by the Merseyside Police vehicle in the Kensington area of Liverpool just after 20:00 GMT.
The inquest opening heard the driver tried to save Ms Moore's life before paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.
The police watchdog is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.
Senior coroner for Liverpool and Wirral Andre Rebello said: "The circumstances that I was told were on 24 December, shortly before 20:00, Rachael had left her place of work after complaining of a headache.
"She went home walking, as was usual, and she would have taken Prescot Road, turning into Sheil Road.
"At 20:09, whilst crossing the carriageway of Sheil Road, she was struck by a motor vehicle.
"This was a Merseyside Police vehicle and it is understood the driver was responding to a grade one emergency with blue lights and sirens.
"CPR was commenced by the police driver and an ambulance was called.
"Paramedics certified Rachael dead at the scene at 20:23."
On Tuesday, Ms Moore's family described her as a "cherished daughter" and a "caring friend to many".
They are supporting an appeal for witnesses by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the incident after a mandatory referral from Merseyside Police.
They said: "We are fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist with their inquiries into what happened to our daughter."
The inquest was adjourned until 25 April.