Motorway cyclist arrested after police find he is a wanted man
A cyclist who was stopped by police after pedalling along two motorways has been arrested after it was discovered he was a wanted man.
Cheshire Police said the 22-year-old was riding on the M6 and on to the M62 via the busy Croft Interchange near Warrington at about 05:00 GMT.
The force said after stopping him, officers found he had failed to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court.
It added that the man was "now under arrest and en route to custody".
The force, which oversees the North West Motorway Police group, said it had received "dozens of calls" from concerned motorists who had passed the man on the motorways.
It tweeted that police and highways officers had attended and located the man, but it transpired he was "wanted for failing to appear at court. Oooops".
A force representative did not say if the man would face any action over his cycling, but said he had been due to appear at the court in Crewe on an unrelated matter.
