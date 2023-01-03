Family's plea for help over Liverpool police car death crash
- Published
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Rachael Moore, 22, was struck on Sheil Road in Kensington, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on 24 December.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating her death, said the car was responding to a 999 call when it hit Ms Moore.
Ms Moore's parents said they want to know "what happened to our daughter".
The IOPC said it had begun an investigation after a "mandatory referral from Merseyside Police, who notified us that a police car had been involved in the collision".
'Thorough and independent'
In a statement, Ms Moore's family said they were "fully supportive of the IOPC investigation and would please ask any witnesses to come forward to assist the IOPC with their enquiries into what happened to our daughter".
Regional director Catherine Bates said the information the IOPC had "gathered so far indicates the officer involved was responding to an emergency call at the time and travelling down Sheil Road".
"We ask anybody who witnessed the incident, or who was driving in the vicinity of the area at the time, especially if they have dashcam footage, to contact us," she said.
She said it was "important in situations like this that there is a thorough and independent investigation to understand the circumstances that led to this happening".
"Coming forward to assist us will help us to provide Rachael's family with the answers they need," she added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk